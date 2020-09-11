Lock Haven, Pa. -- The Clinton County Department of Emergency Services has issued a shelter in place advisory for residents living in the area surrounding UPMC Lock Haven, East of Canal Street, West of Summit St, North of Woods Ave, & South of Glenn Rd.

Residents are advised to shelter in place, stay indoors, close all windows, and turn off air conditioning units. Due to additional fire mitigation efforts, excessive smoke may be released into the air affecting the surrounding area.

The advisory is in effect until 7:00pm tonight.

For further information and updates, residents can refer to Clinton County Department of Emergency Services’ Facebook page. Updates will also be shared by NorthcentralPa.com as we receive them.