The Lock Haven campus community recently gave back to children in need through its annual Adopt A Family project in partnership with the Salvation Army in Lock Haven.

Members of the Lock Haven campus community were asked to donate gifts to children in need. Volunteers were provided a wish list of items the children had requested.

With more than 95 campus volunteers devoting more than 350 hours of community service, the community provided gifts to 100 local children.

Each year the Lock Haven campus community provides overwhelming support and generosity to this project. Everyone's support helps serve local families in need.

"Thank you to the Lock Haven family for their generosity to the local community. Their actions embody the spirit of the season and demonstrate the importance of giving back to others," said Bashar W. Hanna, president.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.