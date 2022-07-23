Williamsport, Pa. — On Tuesday, July 19, local children participated in James V. Brown Library's Water Sciences Day. During the program, kids learned about water and how it interacts with things like oil and static electricity.

Water Sciences Day is part of the library's summer learning program, which aims to help children return to school ready to learn and read at their grade level. The program is supported in part by PPL Foundation's Cover to Cover initiative.

During Tuesday's class, instructor Robin Splain was joined by PPL Electric Utilities Regional Affairs Director Tracie Witter to discuss water, oils, polymers, and electricity.

