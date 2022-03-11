Williamsport -- The River Valley Regional YMCA recently kicked off their 2022 Annual Campaign to raise funds for their community mission: to raise awareness of pressing social issues within our communities in the areas of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

For 2022, the RVR YMCA, a local non-profit comprised of six branches in our area, has set a total goal of $161,000 with individual goals set for each branch.

The campaign kicked off at the beginning of March and will run for approximately eight weeks. Proceeds from the Annual Campaign will be used to help provide scholarships for Y programs and services, fund the Chronic Disease Prevention and Management Program, and help support children and active older adults.

In 2021, the River Valley Regional YMCA provided more than $758,304 in programs and outreach throughout Lycoming, Tioga, Bradford, and Clinton Counties. These funds helped provide Preschool and School Age Childcare, Teen Programs, the Healthy Senior Program, and LIVESTRONG at the YMCA and Joint Replacement Programs.

“Many people have heard of the Y or even worked out at the Y, without actually knowing all that the Y really is,” explained Jessica Servano, Development Director at the River Valley Regional YMCA. “We are a non-profit organization that is dedicated to serving all in our community; every child, teen, adult, family, or senior who may need us.”

The six six branches in Williamsport, Muncy, Jersey Shore, Mansfield, Towanda, and Lock Haven offer programs for all ages and abilities. In addition to healthy senior programs for active older adults, there are preschool childcare programs, before and after school care, summer day camp and teen programs for youths. Parents are given the time to get healthy while their children are cared for in the child watch or youth movement programs.

The River Valley Regional YMCA also partners with other civic-minded organizations like churches, hospitals, and local school districts to create better and healthier communities.

Those interested in donating to the River Valley Regional YMCA or branches in Muncy, Jersey Shore, Mansfield, Towanda, Williamsport or Lock Haven can visit www.rvrymca.org.



