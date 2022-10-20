Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Vet Center will be providing a stage for local Veterans and their families to voice their experiences at an upcoming presentation aptly named "Words of Warriors."

The event, hosted by the Williamsport Vet Center, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 3-5 p.m. at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport.

Members of the Vet Center will interview 13 local combat Veterans and family members during the event.

The event will also feature music by the Repasz Band, music by a Veteran guitar group, Veteran artwork, a poetry reading, and a talk on suicide. A reception will follow for Veterans and their family members.

To register, contact the Williamsport Vet Center at 570-327-5281 or WordsOfWarriors1023@gmail.com.

