Sunbury, Pa. — Rep. Michael Stender (R-Northumberland/Montour) says his district office in Sunbury will be offering an in-person assistance program for area veterans and their families.

“I encourage all area veterans to take advantage of this free service,” said Stender. “Our veterans have sacrificed so much for our freedoms we enjoy today, and I am proud to offer this service to them and their families.”

American Legion Department Service Officer Bill McGovern, a 22-year veteran of the United States Air Force, will be available to meet with families of veterans on the third Tuesday of each month in Stender’s Sunbury district office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The next round of appointments will be on July 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone wishing to meet with him should call Stender’s office at 570-286-5885 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are required.

Residents can stay connected to district and Harrisburg happenings by following Stender on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/RepStender.

