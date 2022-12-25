Local veteran plans single-day, 50-mile walk for fellow veterans

This article originally published Jan. 11, 2022

In March, Ryan Hayslip will embark on a 50-mile trek to give back to the veteran community. He wants to support veterans who are struggling—which is an experience he knows all too well.

Hayslip, a current resident of Avis, Pa., served in the military for 8.5 years, including two tours in Iraq. When he returned, he suffered through severe depression and anxiety, both of which began to restrict his everyday life.

"I didn't seem like myself," said Hayslip. "So my wife started letting me know that I really need to talk to someone."

At first, Hayslip wasn't fully aware of his struggle because, he admitted, "for most people, or most guys, it's hard to admit when you got problems. I have found that especially [applies to] military men."

Hayslip started sessions with the Veteran Affairs psychiatrist, who then directed him to weekly sessions with the Vet Center. To this day, Hayslip continues to attend monthly sessions.

As Hayslip now reflects upon his therapy experiences, he advocates for emotional expression. He attends shared therapy group sessions with other veterans, many of whom share in similar struggles.

"Our counselors are like 'all you guys have got so much in common," began Hayslip. "I think it would be beneficial if you all start meeting up, and show that there's more people in this community that are your age, having the same problems, and you don't even realize it."

Unexpectedly, Hayslip found another therapy connection through his work in the oil and gas industry—a difficult place to share mental health experiences, according to Hayslip. "It's very similar to the military when it comes to the camaraderie. It would be hard for me to mention, on the rigs, about some of the anxiety issues," he said.

"But I come to find out that my counselor is seeing a guy that I work with; neither one of us knew that we were both seeing the same counselor," said Hayslip.

That realization led Hayslip to consider how widespread mental health struggles can be. "A lot of times we don't even realize people that we're working right next to are having some of the same issues that we are."

One of those shared struggles, right now, across many communities, is financial insecurity. Many veterans are facing this issue, according to Hayslip, which has guided his selection of a donation cause.

The Clinton County Veterans Affairs Emergency Fund offers financial support for veterans, as well as a food distribution program. All donations raised through Hayslip's fundraising will be directed to the emergency fund.

Hayslip is promoting the fundraiser on a gofundme page. Just three days after starting the page on January 3, Hayslip hit his $1000 goal; so he set a new goal of $5000, to be reached by the time his walk begins on March 25.

"I'm pretty excited by all the support. I started out with wanting to do something small. Give back a little bit," said Hayslip. "I didn't realize how big it was going to get."

Hayslip has already reached more people than he expected. His plans for the walk will continue that reach—directly from the streets of our communities. His walk will cross over two counties—Lycoming to Clinton—while stopping at several, notable checkpoints.

Hayslip is breaking the journey into a series of legs, in the following order: Picture Rocks to Montoursville Fire Department (13 miles); Fire department to Downtown Williamsport to the VFW in South Williamsport (8 miles); Route 654 to Route 44 in Jersey Shore to the American Legion in Avis (22 miles); Avis to Lock Haven (7 miles).

The veteran is in the process of organizing the journey, which includes coordinating permits with local municipalities, and hopefully, featuring a live feed of the walk on an app so the public can follow along.

Hayslip may be a "big runner," he said, but he's still training consistently to take on the 50 miles. Just like mental health, performing well takes commitment.

More Coverage The Veteran's Mental Health Awareness Walk now has branded t-shirts for sale online. Participants can join in on segments of the walk. More information is available at this link.