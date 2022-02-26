Sunbury, Pa. – For the third year in a row, local non-profits are coming together to organize a kindness campaign. This year's campaign, sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital, combines the efforts of The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties.

This year’s campaign will grow from the previous two years, transitioning into a year-long celebration of kindness throughout the schools and communities of Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Columbia, and Montour Counties.

Kindness nominations opened on Feb. 14, 2022, and March 1 will kick off a month-long celebration of kindness. This years’ themes are: Be Kind to Yourself, Be Kind to Your Peers, Be Kind to Your Community, and Be Kind throughout the Year.

“The campaign will focus on Kindness by spreading positivity and giving back to the community,” said Adrienne Mael, President/CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways. “Nonprofit organizations across the Susquehanna Valley will be featured in hopes of connecting people who are interested in volunteering to the organizations that could use their help.” Visit gsvuw.org/volunteer to see all the different ways to give back to our community.

According to Evangelical Community Hospital, being kind to others can benefit your health. Acts of kindness can lower your blood pressure, increase serotonin production, and help you live a longer life. You can learn more at evanhospital.com/heart.

During March, community members are encouraged to follow @GSVUW on Facebook or visit gsvuw.org/bekind for weekly kindness challenges, activities, stories, events and more. Some of the challenges include: starting a gratitude journal, offering help to a friend or family member in need, creating a Certificate of Appreciation for a teacher or mentor, or volunteering at a local nonprofit.

Spread kindness by sharing how you get involved and the challenges you complete on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #BeKind2022 and by tagging @GSVUW on Facebook.

The United Way and Evangelical Community Hospital are also asking for nominations of people in the community who have performed an act of kindness.

Nominate someone deserving that is making a difference in our community, big or small. For example, this could be a person who helps run errands, serves as a mentor, volunteers, or has made an impact in your life or the life of someone you know.

Weekly winners will be chosen throughout March and announced on Friday each week on radio station 94KX (94.1 WQKX). Prizes for the winners include gift cards to local small businesses and Be Kind. merchandise.

Be Kind. merchandise is also available for purchase at bonfire.com/store/bekind22. Kindness Nominations are open now and can be submitted online at gsvuw.org/bekindnominations through March 14, 2022.

As part of the Kindness Campaign, the United Way, in partnership with the Union County Library System, is distributing 1,500 donated copies of the children’s book, Yellow and the Blues, by local author Will Baylor.

This heart-warming tale teaches young ones about helping others and accepting help in return. It will be distributed to local schools, libraries, afterschool programs, and other organizations and used to share the message of kindness with children throughout the Susquehanna Valley region.

More than 1 in 3 youth in the Susquehanna Valley feel sad or depressed most days according to P.A.Y.S. data. The United Way is dedicated to making an impact on youth mental health by encouraging members of the Susquehanna Valley communities to make intentional acts of kindness!

Free yard signs, bumpers stickers, and laptop stickers will also be available for pick up at your local libraries. Participating libraries include Bloomsburg Public Library, Columbia County Traveling Library, Degenstein Community Library, Milton Public Library, Montgomery House/Warrior Run Area Public Library, Mt. Carmel Community Library, Orangeville Public Library, Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, Ralpho Township Library, Shamokin/Coal Township Library, Snyder County Library System, Thomas Beaver Free Library, and the Union County Library System. Contact your local library with any questions about pick up.

As the Kindness Campaign continues to grow, there are even more ways to “Be Kind” throughout year! April 22nd, 2022 kicks off National Volunteer Week. May 16, 2022 is Do Something Good for your Neighbor Day followed by Be Kind To Humankind Week starting on August 25, 2022, and finally, World Kindness Day on November 17, 2022.

Follow @GSVUW or visit gsvuw.org for more to come on these opportunities!