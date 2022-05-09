Portions of this article were reprinted with permission from FIRST News Now FNN received word that many (if not all) local Little League players will be wearing their team jerseys to school on Monday, May 9, 2022. Many teams shared a post stating their players will be participating. Parents of the Elkland, Mansfield, Wellsboro, as well, as Tioga-Lawrenceville Little League let FNN know that local Little League players will honor 10-year-old Lazar LaPenna on Monday by wearing their team jerseys to school. FNN did not receive a full list of Little League teams, but was told by several parents of Little Leaguers to expect all team players from Tioga County, Pa., to participate.

FNN earlier had shared an article on Lazar LaPenna on May 3.

As some of you know the Long Beach New York/Lido Little League tragically lost one of their players this past week, Lazar LaPenna. He was a 10-year-old doing what he loved to do the best. After a base hit he suddenly collapsed on the field and passed away.

LaPenna wore the number 9. When he turned 10 he asked his father if he could still wear the number 9 and wanted to wear it forever.

Baseball leagues around the world are honoring this young man in a few ways. Some are leaving a bat with their ball cap at the front door and some are wearing their jerseys to school this coming Monday May 9th. We ask that our players and fans take a moment and remember Lazar and the game that he, as well as all of us, love.

The Long Beach Public School District issued a letter last week to all families within the district to share the tragic news of the boy's death, and to share useful resources to use when talking to children about tragedies like this one.