Williamsport, Pa. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a Canton high school English teacher is asking for help because she wants to donate a mobile library to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in time to honor it.

Kalyn Essick, of Lycoming County, is seeking the public's help through October in order to purchase a new cart in addition to new and popular book titles for adults battling cancer. According to UPMC, Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport provides clinical care to more than 140,000 individuals each year throughout Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, plus Ireland and Italy.

According to Essick, the cost of the required cart before shipping is approximately $600, and she wrote donation request letters to area organizations. “I’m hopeful those funds will cover the cart and some books as well,” she said.

An Amazon Wishlist where people can buy books directly will ship to her for collection. With PayPal and Venmo donations, Essick would go “once or twice a week” to Books-A-Million at the former Lycoming Mall, in addition to receiving Amazon donations.

“It’s nice to give back to the community,” she said. “I love showing my students how rewarding charity work is.” And now with her new infant, “I want to share that passion with him well.”

The English teacher said to never underestimate the power of a book. Adults undergoing chemotherapy could use a “mental check-out” to help pass time, and a good story of any genre, she added, “can be a lovely escape from reality.” Anyone battling cancer, she believes, understandably could benefit from such an escape.

UPMC screens for cancers such as breast, colon and rectal, gynecologic, lung, prostate, melanoma and skin cancer. Learn more about cancer screenings at Hillman Cancer Center here.

Essick hopes incoming patients get to enjoy new book titles as their journey unfolds. Anyone with other ideas to help, or book suggestions by or for anyone battling cancer can email Kessick: kdipko12@gmail.com. Those willing to purchase books can do so directly here.

