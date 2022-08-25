Williamsport, Pa. — Students in nine local school districts will gain access to cultural enrichment opportunities offered through the Community Arts Center.

A $5,000 PPL Foundation grant will help to support the 2022-23 Educational Series hosted by the Arts Center.

“PPL is a valued partner of the Community Arts Center, and the foundation’s generosity is a significant component of what makes our Educational Series possible,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director of the CAC. “We’re grateful to be able to bring incredible performances and educational content to our stage for local schoolchildren, and philanthropic gifts like this allow us to continue to do so.”

The Educational Series primarily serves school districts in Lycoming and Sullivan counties: East Lycoming, Jersey Shore Area, Loyalsock Township, Montgomery Area, Montoursville Area, Muncy, South Williamsport Area, Williamsport Area, and Sullivan County.

The artistic programming is geared toward four grade ranges within K-12 and aligns with the subjects of children’s literature, American history, STEM education and theater play. The series has impacted up to 10,000 students annually in previous seasons and has been offered since 2007.

“The PPL Regional grants committee values the Community Arts Center and its role in the area,” said Tracie L. Witter, regional affairs director for PPL Electric Utilities. “We see it not only as a beautiful venue in downtown Williamsport, but as a hub for and host to incredible talent. This particular program for schools is one that our committee thinks very highly of because it provides transportation to students from two counties to attend shows who may not otherwise be able to do so. Eliminating any barrier to get to the arts is so valuable.”

The CAC’s Educational Series is a first step in laying a strong foundation for the appreciation of the arts. Studies show that arts education improves communication skills, increases empathy in the student population, and is linked to cognitive growth, reading ability, creative thinking skills, overall engagement in school and increased graduation rates.

