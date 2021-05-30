The Pennsylvania Builders Association’s (PBA) Endorsed Trade Program recently awarded the local Outstanding Student Award to Williamsport Area High School student Thomas Harper.

Harper is the son of Tommy and Kristine Harper of Williamsport. He is in the Construction Trades program. He was nominated for the honor by his instructor, Randy Williamson.

The award was presented by Matthew Fisher, Williamsport Area High School CTE Director; James Hoffman, President of West Branch Susquehanna Builders Association (WBSBA) and owner of Eagle Construction; Carroll Pawlikowski, Executive Officer of WBSBA; and Randy Williamson, WAHS Construction Trades Instructor.

The Outstanding Student Award is presented to students across Pennsylvania in recognition of their embodiment in the trade. Students who carry a minimum GPA, are members of a student chapter of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), and are from schools enrolled in the Endorsed Trade Program, are eligible.

When asked his thoughts about the Outstanding Student Award, Harper said, “This award proves that hard work pays off, and I did a good job in the construction program while at Williamsport Area High School.”

Harper plans to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology and major in Residential Construction Management.

Williamson added, “Tommy is a great kid. I have no doubt he will be successful at PCT and eventually in the industry. As always I cannot thank PBA and WBSBA enough for the countless ways they support our program and more importantly our students.”

The Endorsed Trade Program was developed by the PBA, in collaboration with educators, local builders associations, and others to provide technical school graduates with more credibility in the job market – as well as provide builders with a highly skilled workforce.

For more information or to donate to the Endorsed Trade Program, visit https://pabuilders.org/about/endorsed-trade-program/.