The Williamsport Women’s Tennis League have presented their first set of graduation awards to senior tennis players who were picked from a wide pool of area students.

The annual $500 scholarship awards were presented to Mia Blas, Loyalsock Township, and Mallorie Myers, Montgomery.

The scholarship was established to honor female student tennis athlete(s) who exemplify the qualities the League values in fellow players: a general love for the game, determination, and appreciation for the social interaction the sport of tennis provides.

The League said they received an incredible response after sending out applications to all school districts in Lycoming County. The difficulty of narrowing their decision led them to select two recipients this year.

