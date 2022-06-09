tennis scholarship recipients.jpg

First picture (from left to right): Board President Joyce Mcrae, Recipient Mia Blas, Board Member Karen Hooker. Second picture (left to right): Board President Joyce McRae, Recipient Mallorie Myers

 Photos provided

The Williamsport Women’s Tennis League have presented their first set of graduation awards to senior tennis players who were picked from a wide pool of area students.

The annual $500 scholarship awards were presented to Mia Blas, Loyalsock Township, and Mallorie Myers, Montgomery.

The scholarship was established to honor female student tennis athlete(s) who exemplify the qualities the League values in fellow players: a general love for the game, determination, and appreciation for the social interaction the sport of tennis provides.

The League said they received an incredible response after sending out applications to all school districts in Lycoming County. The difficulty of narrowing their decision led them to select two recipients this year.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.