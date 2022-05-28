Williamsport, Pa. — Students at Williamsport Area High School are being led on a fast-track to the career world through the school's job placement program.

The "School-to-Work” program focuses upon skills development in an effort to promote career readiness upon graduation.

Susan McGehean, School-to-Work coordinator, said the program is aimed at eleventh and twelfth grade students with IEPs (Individualized Educational Plan) with a goal of finding “competitive employment following graduation.”

One of the major goals of the program is to “support students in developing employability, or soft skills, essential to success in the workplace,” McGehean said.

The program has two main components: core academics and volunteer or paid employment.

The academic aspect has students attending core classes (math, English, etc.) at WAHS while the employment side earns students’ elective credits.

The program partners with local agencies and businesses to place students in roles where they are evaluated on “performance and growth” McGehean said.

McGehean said Students are responsible for contacting their supervisor, maintaining weekly timesheets, and producing weekly “reflections” on their work.

The students work at their placements in order to earn credit through the school day, allowing them to focus only on their core academic classes. Students can work during the school day, after school, or on weekends.

The program held their annual appreciation breakfast May 25 at the WAHS to honor the 42 students that participated, and the organizations involved.

The students all received certificates honoring their accomplishments.

Eighteen were graduating seniors:

Zaniyah Brown

Karmalilith Burk

Caitlynne Decker

Crystal Gonzalez

Tyler Grubb

Kaydence Helm

Ahmad Ibn-Johnson

Anthony “Shea” Mileto

Saminah Muhammadali

Taisaan Mutchler-Smith

Breanna Paulhamus

Kolby Penton

Charlie Pfirman

Ryan Poust

Nathan Steele

Benjamin Stenson

Shymira Thomas

Heavynn Trutt

24 others were underclassman:

Joseph Bacon

VonScott Barger

Jaeden Braman

Diontay Burney

Alyia Carpenter

Semaja Drummond

Nevaeh Dunkleberger

Bryce Faivre

Nasaiha Garcia-Lopez

Bryson Getgen

Isaac Guthrie

Josiah Helm

Brian Jacobs

Hafiz Lark-Jordan

Zaira Mays

Devan Olgesby-Shaffer

Zaiden Rucker

John Tallman

Logan Thomas

Kyrah Turner

Zavier Walker-Stoner

Jacob Wiley

Desmond Williams

Tashae Williamson



