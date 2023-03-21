Lindsay Harner's love for genealogy led her to start an ancestry business focused on Central Pa. — and now she's offering up her expertise in a free talk.

Harner, a professional genealogist, will present a free program at the Lycoming County Genealogical Society at 1 p.m.on Saturday, March 25, in the community room at the Lycoming County Historical Society in Williamsport.

In her talk “Finding Parents Using Indirect Evidence: A Case Study,” Harner will explain strategies she used to locate the parents of her third great-grandfather, James R. Higgins, of Chester, Pa, which was proved challenging.

Harner applied DNA evidence and the FAN principle, which considers the Family, Associates, and Neighbors during a person's lifetime as evidence of their historical community. Uncovering these ties can often uncover new information about the ancestor of study.

Though a history lover since she was a child, Harner didn't find genealogy until about 10 years ago. Her interest began as a hobby, but as her interest grew, she decided to pursue the field professionally.

"A lot of people don't seem interested in history, but when you find that you have a connection to it through your own family, it really seems to give people a deeper appreciation and interest in it," Harner said.

Harner started her business, Lindsey’s Histories, in 2020. Since then, she has helped clients all over the country research their ancestors from central Pa.

She often receives a call when someone needs a researcher based in central Pa. to go to a courthouse or historical society to pull a certain record, Harner said. As an experienced researcher, she often provides useful tips to help point people in the right direction. "Most people that contact me are stuck at a certain point in their research," she said.

Harner has completed numerous courses in genealogy, including Boston University’s Genealogy Principles Course. In 2022, she was published twice in Family Tree Magazine and featured on the magazine’s podcast.

While born in Blossburg in Tioga County, Harner now resides in Williamsport.

Genealogical Society programs are free and open to the public. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and the program begins at 1. The Thomas T. Taber Museum is located at 858 West Fourth Street, Williamsport.

