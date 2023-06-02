Temperatures are rising and that means local pools are opening to bring in the official summer season. Here's a list of local pools that are open or plan to open soon in northcentral Pa.:
Lycoming County
- Splash Lagoon at Memorial Park 1744 W. 4th Street, Williamsport. Open from 1 to 7 p.m. June 3 & 4. Open for the season beginning June 10 from 1 to 7 p.m. daily.
- Loyalsock Township Pool, 2103 Northway Road, Williamsport. Open June 3 & 4, June 10 & 11. Pool will be open full time beginning on June 16. Hours will be Monday through Thursday 1 to 7:45 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 1 to 6:45 p.m. Last day open is Aug. 16.
- Jersey Shore Pool, 410 Thompson Street, Jersey Shore. Opens June 2. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. daily through summer.
- The Muncy Pool, rear of 125 New Street, Muncy. Opening day is June 6 with hours of 1 to 7 p.m.
Union County
- Lewisburg Community Pool, 218 N. 15th St., Lewisburg. Opening day June 7 with hours of noon to 7 p.m. daily.
- Mifflinburg Community Pool, 131 N. 5th St., Mifflinburg. Pool opened May 27 and will remain open until Aug. 20. Hours are 12:30 to 8 p.m. daily.
Snyder County
- Selinsgrove Community Pool, 30 Linda Lane, Selinsgrove. Opens daily for the season on June 2. Hours are noon to 7 p.m.
- Middleburg Community Swimming Pool, 72 Golf Course Rd., Middleburg. Opened on May 27. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
- McClure Veterans Memorial Pool, 32 E. Ohio St., McClure. Opens for the season on June 3 and will remain open through the summer from 1 to 7 p.m.
Northumberland County
- Sunbury Community Pool, 249 Memorial Dr., Sunbury. Opens June 3 with hours of noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday to Sunday.
- Lawton W. Shroyer Memorial Swimming Pool/Rock Street Pool, 132 Rock St., Shamokin. Opens June 9.
Montour County
- Sunnybrook Pool, 20 Jerseytown Rd. NEED INFO
Columbia County
- Bloomsburg Town Pool, Bloomsburg Town Park, E. Fort McClure Blvd., Bloomsburg. Opens June 10.
- Ber-Vaughn Pool, 6084 Park Road, Berwick. Opened May 27
- Little Fishing Creek Area Pool, 200 Chestnut St., Millville. Opens June 5 (weather permitting). Hours are Sunday: noon to 1 p.m. (adult swim); 1-7 p.m. (general public); Monday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to noon (adult swim); noon to 7 p.m. (general public)
Tioga County
- Blossburg Pool, 10 Water St., Blossburg. Opens June 2 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. and open June 3 & 4 from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Pool will fully open for the season after June 8 in accordance with Southern Tioga School District schedule.
Bradford County
- Towanda Borough Pool, 9 College Ave., Towanda. Opens June 10 from noon to 6 p.m. for a free community day. Daily hours will be Monday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday noon to 6 p.m., and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
Clinton County
- Mill Hall Community Pool, 12 2nd St., Mill Hall. Open daily from noon to 7 p.m.
Centre County
- Park Forest Community Pool, 2100 School Drive, Patton Township. Hours here.
- William L. Welch Community Pool, 670 Westerly Parkway, State College Borough. Hours here.
- Kepler Pool, 401 Governors Park Road, Bellefonte. CLOSED until further notice.