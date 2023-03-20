Williamsport, Pa. — Several funds from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) have contributed to a major group donation to the Lycoming County United Way.

FCFP President and CEO Jennifer Wilson and FCFP Board Chair Brian Bluth presented a stack of donation checks to Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way.

“Funding support from generous donors to FCFP have been instrumental to our efforts in funding the most critical human service programs in our communities for more than 100 years,” said Frick. “These grants will help to offset operating expenses, allowing us to grant more money to our community partners. We are grateful for our partnership with FCFP which allows us to supplement our own resource development efforts to get critical services to residents who need it most in each of the three counties we serve.”

The funds include: the Helena K. Davis Fund; Louise Goodman Fund for the Lycoming County United Way; the Lycoming Way Centennial Fund; Lycoming County United Way Designated Fund; Robert L. Shangraw Memorial Fund for the Lycoming County United Way; and the Young Industries Employee Fund for the Lycoming County United Way.

The Lycoming County United Way mobilizes resources to improve lives by advocating for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community.

Services in Lycoming County are provided by program partners like the American Rescue Workers, Diakon Family Life Services, Family Promise of Lycoming County, Family Service Association of NEPA, Journey House, North Central Sight Services, River Valley Regional YMCA, United Churches of Lycoming County Shepherd of the Streets, UPMC Nurse Family Partnership, Susquehanna Valley CASA, and the YWCA Northcentral Pa.

In Sullivan County, community partners include the Sullivan County 4-H, Sullivan County Action, and the Sullivan County Library. In Tioga County, community partners include Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers, the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Tioga County Partnership for Community Health, Tioga County Special Olympics, Tioga County 4-H, the Wellsboro Area Food Pantry, and the The Learning Tree of Wellsboro.

LCUW also works with libraries, school districts and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank as outreach partners, supporting summer reading programs, advocating for students’ health, and feeding the hungry.

Services provided to individuals and families include: child and adult day care, counseling, crisis intervention, disaster/emergency services, health & safety, hunger, homelessness, information and referral, literacy skills for adults, mental health counseling, military family communications aid, prevention/education, rehabilitation/physical therapy/speech therapy, and youth development and mentoring.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +2 10-year-old donates birthday fund to local pet shelter