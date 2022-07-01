Carlisle, Pa. — The Giant Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful recently announced the recipients of the 2022 Healing the Planet grant program.

Announced earlier this year, $300,000 in funding was awarded in support of projects aimed at improving the health and quality of waterways to help protect water resources and improve the overall health of communities.

This marked the second year of the Healing the Planet grant program. Last year, more than $500,000 was awarded to 42 recipients in support of projects that aimed to build environmental stewardship by connecting people and families to community green spaces, supporting environmental restoration efforts, and building community gardens.

Grants range from $2,500 up to $10,000. Eligible projects had to be in Giant's operating areas within Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, or West Virginia. Funding for the grants was provided by customers at Giant, Martin's and Giant Heirloom Market stores who agreed to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar from March through May.

The following local organizations are the recipients of a 2022 Healing the Planet grant from Giant and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful:

Centre Region Parks and Recreation Authority, State College

Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy, Williamsport

The Pennsylvania State University, University Park

Wildlife Leadership Academy, Lock Haven

"Access to healthy food and understanding agricultural practices are often limited in our uptown Harrisburg community," said Jamien Harvey, executive director of the Camp Curtin and East Shore Branch YMCAs. "The opportunity to expand our garden project allows us to educate the youth and families at the Camp Curtin Branch YMCA about healthy water and its incredible impact on our ecosystem. We are so grateful to The Giant Company for recognizing the impact of healthy, natural food education on our community."

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has supported community improvement initiatives and has encouraged community leadership, responsibility and a respect for the environment since 1990.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, a state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Inc., has more than 30 years of experience in organizing volunteer-driven community improvement events.

