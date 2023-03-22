Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Crosscutters are bringing Charitable Tuesdays back for the 2023 baseball season. This program gives local nonprofits a free opportunity to visit Muncy Bank Ballpark and educate fans about their organization before and during each home game.

Organizations will be chosen to be featured at one of six Tuesday home games and receive the following:

A table in the stadium to display and distribute promotional materials

A live on-field interview with a representative of the organization before the game

Ceremonial first pitch honors for the organization

A $500 donation to the non-profit courtesy of Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing and the Crosscutters, presented during an on-field ceremony

Interested nonprofit organizations must apply online at crosscutters.com to be considered for one of the six available opportunities. The deadline for applications is May 12. More information is available by contacting the Cutters Director of Community Relations, Sarah Budd, at (570) 326-3389 or via email at sarah@crosscutters.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.