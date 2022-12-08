kids reading
Several local nonprofit organizations are expanding opportunities for the community thanks to grant funding through the PPL Foundation.

American Rescue Workers in Williamsport received a grant of $50,000 to support the installation of a kitchen in the men’s shelter to provide a space that helps life-skills development.

Children's Museum in Bloomsburg received $27,500 for a STEM ambassador program and conference focused on increasing girls’ interest and participation in science, technology, engineering and math.

For the Cause in Berwick received $25,000 for the development of a youth entrepreneur academy that aims to provide career exploration and hands-on learning experiences outside of the classroom.

Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library in Columbia County received $25,000 to support the creation of a literacy cooperative, which would include public librarians, school librarians, elementary reading teachers, middle and high school English language arts teachers, and preschool teachers in a coordinated effort to encourage literacy and to provide books and e-resources to the children of Columbia County.

