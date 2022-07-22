Williamsport, Pa. — A local startup nonprofit and summer program is bringing new opportunities to neurodiverse youth in the region.

The newly-formed organization, Inclusive Community Advocates (ICA), develops programming for neurodiverse youth during the period of “transitional adolescence.”

“Because the (autistic) spectrum is so vast, we have people involved in groups that are in their early 30s but are as young as 12 (in terms of social skills),” said Emily Camerer, executive director of ICA. “Transition can look very vast when it comes to somebody that is neuro-diverse.”

Camerer said that the children and adults going through these stages are separated into different groups.

While still awaiting their approval as a tax exempt entity, ICA has been working on development of social and interpersonal skills through their tabletop RPG program, and through StoryMake, ICA’s filmmaking initiative.

They also provide diversity and inclusivity training to organizations that interact with members of the autistic community.

StoryMake held their pilot program last summer, where middle- and high school-aged kids got together and collaborated to create a short film.

The filmmaking idea came about because ICA noticed a lot of kids in the program had interest in becoming “YouTubers” or “vloggers,” Camerer said.

The kids were responsible for every aspect of the movie-making process: costumes were all designed and made by the kids, kids wrote the script; all the performances in the movie were the kids; and they were responsible for the camera operation. The movie was all shot on an iPhone.

The program format was chosen as the way for them to engage and develop their interpersonal skills, according to Camerer.

The entire production was funded by community members, since ICA and StoryMake are ineligible to receive grants until they're approved as a nonprofit.

The plan is to bring the program back this summer, but before that, they're holding a premier for the film tomorrow.

"We just wanted to get them together in the same place again, so they can show the movie to their families," Camerer said.

The premier of "Race 2 Reverse" will also be streamed on StoryMake's YouTube channel.

Camerer said that they play Dungeons and Dragons, as well as other tabletop games, under the supervision of a clinician to develop social skills through interaction with each other. The clinician is joined by a game master, the person who runs the game, that helps those in the group achieve their goals.

There’re currently 15 tabletop groups that ICA are running across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania meeting through Zoom due to the pandemic, according to Camerer.

“It’s one way we help kids who may want to come out of their shells,” Camerer said. “Whatever goals they have, we’ll create a character to help them work those goals.”

