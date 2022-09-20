The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) is creating an innovation grant challenge, “Spark Tank,” designed to build and strengthen communities.

FCFP is looking for individuals with ideas on advancing or promoting racial equity in Lycoming County. The organization has a team in mind: "We want creative people with ideas. People with dreams. People that have an idea to make our community better."

“Spark Tank is FCFP’s take on the television show ‘Shark Tank’ and is designed to encourage the community to work towards a more equitable society by overcoming obstacles relating to race relations,” said Betty Gilmour, Director of Grantmaking. “If you have an idea, but never had the resources to put your idea into motion, now is your opportunity."

FCFP will invest up to $25,000 for a winning idea. Grants will be facilitated through a local 501c3 nonprofit organization to assist with implementation of the program. Funds will be used for ideas that enhance the quality of life for all Lycoming County residents by encouraging dialogue and collaboration to strengthen race relations.

Those interested in submitting an idea through FCFP’s “Spark Tank” will be required to fill out an application outlining the project, the steps on how it will be offered to the community, how a grant up to $25,000 will be spent, and how the project will make lasting change.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2022. FCFP representatives will review submissions and invite finalists for an in-person presentation to be conducted in November. Winners will be announced in December.

The application is available on FCFP’s website.

