Being in nature is an act of love. This is the guiding principle behind nature therapy, forest therapy, forest bathing—or however one chooses to describe communion with nature.

A nature therapy walk, often led by a guide, involves a slow, sensory experience with nature: touching the bark of a tree, feeling the earth beneath your feet, listening to the sounds of the forest. The practice combines benefits of meditation with benefits of nature exposure.

Studies have found that forest therapy has the ability to improve physical and mental wellbeing, with direct effects such as lowering heart rate, blood response, and cortisol (stress hormone) levels. Another study showed it can even boost creativity, a fact which writers and artists have long understood.

Nature therapy also has a spiritual element: a deep, ineffable feeling of connection with the natural world.

Beth Jones, a local pastor at United Methodist Church for 25 years, organizes nature therapy hikes, programs, backpacking trips, and retreats through her organization Deep Green Journey. Trained and certified in nature therapy 2017, Jones coupled her interest in ministry with her interest in nature.

Describing nature therapy, Jones said, “it definitely has a spiritual element, but I wouldn’t say it's attached to one tradition. It’s more about spiritual centeredness.”

Jones grew up in nature, but “didn't really see the connection [to something greater]. You know, I wasn't really aware of the connection between nature and this feeling of healing and wholeness,” she said. “I think after experiencing a force therapy walk, people will see things through a different lens."

Over millennia, people have found solitude and connection in nature. Today, in a modern and technology-centric society, connection to nature is not built into everyday life.

“The instant world we live in has slowed our ability to just be. We don’t realize the level of stress we are under until we are outside of it,” Jones said.

Technology can not only distract, but threaten a loss of self. “The ability to get away from all of that [technology] and in nature, I feel we can be our most authentic selves. Because nature is its most authentic self. It can't be anything else,” Jones said.

Deep Green Journey’s programs work to restore connections to the earth, to others, and to oneself. Themed groups provide an opportunity to work through grief, trauma, addiction, relationship conflicts, and more, while supported by nature.

Jones recommends a nature therapy guide rather than individual practice, at least when starting out. Guided walks are designed to help people slowly enter into liminal space, to filter through mind confusion, to avoid distraction, and maintain the pace set by the guide.

“It's so hard for people to slow down. But eventually they get to the point that their bodies, their neurons, match what's happening around them in nature. I find that oftentimes without somebody to kind of lead you in that it's difficult to get to that level on your own,” Jones said.

“It is such a gift in this world to be able to experience something like this that really is accessible to most people.”

Find Deep Green Journey on Facebook and online.