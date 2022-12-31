The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association has announced the 2023 book lineup for their nature book club.

The Nature Book Club will hold meetings most months throughout 2023. Meetings start at 7 p.m, in person or via zoom.

The first club meeting of the year, to be held on Jan. 23, 2023, will discuss "American Canopy, Trees, Forests, and the Making of a Nation" by Eric Rutkow. LaDorna Pfaff will lead the discussion.

In person meetings will take place at the Riverkeeper office at 112 Market Street, Sunbury, PA. Questions can be directed to Ann Fisher via email by clicking here.

The March 27 meeting, led by Ann Fisher, will discuss "Blue Mind: The Surprising Science That Shows How Being Near, In, On, or Under Water Can Make You Happier, Healthier, More Connected, and Better at What You Do" by Dr. Wallace J Nichols.

On May 22, Dave Kowalewski will lead the discussion of David Baron’s "The Beast in the Garden: A Modern Parable of Man and Nature." The story details Boulder’s struggles to coexist with its wild neighbors, reconstructing the paved-with-good intentions path that led to Boulder’s first recorded fatal mountain lion attack.

The book reveals the subtle yet powerful ways in which human actions are altering wildlife behavior, and demonstrates that the death in Colorado signaled the start of a worrisome trend that continues today. Ultimately, it is about our nation's future, where suburban sprawl and wildlife-protection laws are pushing people and wild animals into uncomfortable, sometimes deadly proximity.

For the July 24 meeting, Grace Jaskiewicz will lead a discussion of Marcia Bonta's "Appalachian Spring." The author lived on a mountain not far from State College, PA with her husband and sons. This book describes her reactions to the end of a long winter and the rebirth of springtime.

The Sept. 25 meeting, led by Dave Hafer, will discuss Mitch Troutman's "The Bootleg Coal Rebellion" about the history of mining for anthracite coal under dangerous conditions, and the reluctance of mine owners to accept labor unions.

On Nov. 27, Kathy Henne will lead the discussion of Scott Weidensaul's "A World on the Wing: the Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds. "

"What we’ve learned of these key migrations—how billions of birds circumnavigate the globe, flying tens of thousands of miles between hemispheres on an annual basis— is nothing short of extraordinary," writes the author. Scott Weidensaul (pronounced "Why-densaul") has lived almost all of his life among the long ridges and endless valleys of eastern Pennsylvania.

Find the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper announcement here.

