Williamsport, Pa. — The inaugural “Patriot K9 Rescue” fundraiser and ride took place Saturday, headquartered at Horsepower Harley-Davidson on the Golden Strip in Williamsport.

“Patriot K9 Rescue” retrains K-9 military dogs to adjust to civilian life and find them homes.

Included in the event were merchandise sales and an auction, which raised over $1,200. The plan is to continue and grow the event in the future, organizers say.

According the U.S. Department of Defense website, approximately 1,600 K-9s are currently serving on active duty.

