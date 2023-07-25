Williamsport, Pa. — The inaugural “Patriot K9 Rescue” fundraiser and ride took place Saturday, headquartered at Horsepower Harley-Davidson on the Golden Strip in Williamsport.
“Patriot K9 Rescue” retrains K-9 military dogs to adjust to civilian life and find them homes.
Included in the event were merchandise sales and an auction, which raised over $1,200. The plan is to continue and grow the event in the future, organizers say.
According the U.S. Department of Defense website, approximately 1,600 K-9s are currently serving on active duty.
