Williamsport, Pa. — The James V. Brown Library is one of 10 regional libraries participating in the Cultural Pass Program offered through the Lewisburg Children’s Museum.

As part of the program, which was made possible by the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation, the Library received one Cultural Pass that will provide library card holders with a free family day pass (admission for up to 4 guests) to the Children's Museum. The pass can be checked out according to the Brown Library’s lending policies.

The program will run from June 2022 through June 1, 2025. Patrons will present the passes to the Museum, where they will be scanned to record utilization. The passes will be housed in a CD case with additional information about the Museum and the program.

“Getting a free pass to visit the Museum is as simple as visiting your local library,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM Executive Director. “We know there are more and more demands on a family’s resources, and we are so excited to expand a program aimed at making the Museum even more accessible. We are so proud to partner with James V. Brown to accomplish this goal.”

Some details about the pass:

Cultural Passes provide admission for up to four (4) guests.

General admission applies to those 1 years and older. If a patron has more than 4 guests, then general admission of $8 per person applies for each additional guest.

Cultural Passes are valid for general admission only. Passes are not eligible for use at Museum special events, programs, classes, and/or workshops.

Passes must be picked up and returned in person to the participating Library (just like a library book). Passes should be returned promptly, and libraries have the right to establish late penalties.

Patrons are responsible for verifying the museum’s hours of operation, parking, or other special directions. The Library is not responsible if the museum is unexpectedly closed or if a pass has not been returned on time.

Cultural Passes must be returned to the Library that is was checked out from. Passes may not be returned via drop boxes.

There is a late fee of $5 per day the Pass is overdue. If a Pass is damaged, lost or stolen, the patron will be responsible for the $10 replacement fee.

Participating libraries include: Beavertown Community Library, Degenstein Library, James V. Brown Library, Middleburg Community Library, The Milton Public Library, Montgomery House Library, Mount Carmel Area Public Library, Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, Public Library for Union County, and Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library.

Brown Library patrons are encouraged to call the Library to see if the pass is available before stopping in.

More information about the Lewisburg Children’s Museum can be found online.

