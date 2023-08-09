Muncy, Pa. — This past weekend, Williamsport City Police officers took several elementary and middle-school-aged students on a shopping spree at Target in Muncy to collect “back to school” supplies for the upcoming year.

It was all part of a program led by the Williamsport Bureau of Police and the YWCA Northcentral PA. The program looks to enhance trust within the community; promote safe, effective interactions; ensure collective capacity to prevent and reduce crime; and improve the overall well-being and quality of life for all.

The collaborative effort is spearheaded by YWCA Program Director Amber Morningstar, along with Police Chief Justin Snyder and Assistant Chief Jason Bolt, and funded by a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant that was awarded last fall.

"I see many times (the police) don't have an opportunity to interact with the community, outside of responding to crimes, due to lack of manpower and budget restraints," said Amber Morningstar, Program Director of the YWCA. "I've also worked with survivors of crime that are reluctant to take criminal action out of fear or lack of trust with the department. I am hopeful that events like this one will help kids and adults alike, see officers as human who care about them and their safety.

The students were allowed to select school related items such as backpacks, lunchboxes, notebooks, folders, pencils, even clothes. Not toys or game purchases were permitted.

Williamsport City Police Chief Justin Snyder sees the program as beneficial for all those involved.

"It is important to me to reach out and engage with youth in our community and develop positive relationships with our police. 'Shop with a Cop' provides an opportunity for youth to interact with our officers and get to know them on a one-on-one basis," Snyder said.

"Spending time interacting with the kids is also therapeutic for the officers," the chief continued. "It provides a positive outlet for the officers who are often dealing with the negative aspects of day-to-day policing. So I see it as a win-win."

