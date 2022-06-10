South Williamsport, Pa. — Local high school art students have given the Little League letters a new look.

The designs will be showcased for the nearly one thousand Little League volunteers coming to Williamsport for the 28th Little League International Congress from June 10-13.

Little League International partnered with four schools: Montgomery Area High School, Montoursville Area High School, South Williamsport Area Junior/Senior High School, and Williamsport Area High School.

Each school was assigned a letter with a theme that represents a key tenet of the Little League program. A creative style guide was also provided to give students inspiration and guidelines to complete the project.

Little League International also took advice and direction from Louis Cupiccia, a retired art teacher and longtime Little League supporter, for guidance on how to work with each high school and their students to complete the project.

L – Little League Baseball (Williamsport)

Designed and painted by: Sofie Bittenbender, Jacob Eiswert, KT Hurne, Lemon Jenkins, Ella LaMey, Alexia Markley, Adelyn McDermott, Xaviera Minnich, Riley Shipman, Muireen Tran, and Lorelei Weaver

Supervised by: Andrea McDonough

Theme: Celebrating the baseball program and World Series complex in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania

L – Little League Softball (South Williamsport)

Designed and painted by: Brooklyn Lentz and Evalyn Jackson

Supervised by: Betsy Jones

Theme: Showcasing the softball program, its new World Series home in Greenville, North Carolina, and the overall Girls with Game Initiative

W – Worldwide (Montgomery)

Designed and painted by: Kurrah Bohner, Kendra Bryson, Ariyannah Creamer, Chloe Farley, Michael Lutz, Quinn Lynch, Arien Moon, Emily Murphy, Delilah Preitz, Paige Rice, Izzy Rivera, Malikie Sellers, Geoffrey Short, Jasmin Staver, Kyle Wagner, and Kayannah Walters

Supervised by: Tina Sampsell

Theme: Representing the global reach of the Little League program and efforts to grow the game

S – Service (Montoursville)

Designed and painted by: Elise Beishline

Supervised by: Venessa Lechler and Holley Fuller

Theme: A thank you to the more than one million dedicated volunteers that operate the Little League program around the world

The letters will be on display during the Little League International Congress in June and will remain on display through the 75th World Series (August 17 - 29).

