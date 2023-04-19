The outdoor wonders of our region offer the opportunity to turn a normal evening into something special. A recent event at Rider Park is a prime example.

In partnership with Camp Susque, members of the Lycoming Composite Mountain Biking community gathered together on Friday night, April 14, to enjoy an evening event under the stars.

Initially, the cloudy night only offered views of Venus and Mars. Once the clouds cleared, they discovered constellations and satellites in the night sky.

In addition to views with telescopes, the group utilized the Night Sky app and binoculars for taking a closer look at the orbs above.

Camp Susque is a non-profit offering outdoor recreation opportunities year-round. For more information on Camp Susque, visit www.susque.org.

