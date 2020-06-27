Girl Scouts builds girl leaders. It’s just one phrase the organization uses to explain what girls get from participating in Girl Scouts. From cookie sales to wilderness trips to service projects, Girl Scouts build skills and develop relationships that stick.

According to the organization’s website, “When Girl Scout Cadettes focus on an issue they care about, learn the facts, and take action to make a difference, they gain the confidence and skills that will catapult them to lifelong success. It all adds up to the Girl Scout Silver Award—the highest honor a Cadette can achieve.”

To earn a Girl Scout Silver Award, girls must put a minimum of 50 hours toward a project, choose and develop a project, make a plan and put it into motion, and then reflect and share their story.

Two local Girl Scout cadettes from Montoursville Troop 60041 rolled up their sleeves and dug in at Central Baptist Church in Williamsport during the summer of 2019 to earn their Silver Award. What they expected was hard work, and that it was. They also learned teamwork, how to ask for help, how to stick with a project and see it through, and finally, the satisfaction of a job well done.

Riley Nelson of Montoursville and Megan Gehr of Loyalsock, both entering ninth grade this fall, have been members of the same Girl Scout troop for the past three years. They enjoy the arts and crafts, spending time with friends, selling cookies, and going on trips. When it was time to choose a project for their Silver Award, both wanted to do something that would make a difference in the community.

“Projects have to be sustainable,” added troop leader Tina Marie Kline.

The summer Silver Award project took the girls six weeks to complete. They met with the church pastor and reached out to local businesses for donations. The girls, their families, and other recruited volunteers helped rake stones, plant grass, pull weeds, plant new shrubs, and make the area safer for neighborhood kids.

I really enjoyed doing my silver award project for Girl Scouts, it really was a great experience,” wrote Nelson.

The last element required for the girls to earn their award is to tell others about their project. Nelson and Gehr each wrote about their experience.

Riley Nelson:

It felt so refreshing and was definitely worth all the hard work when I saw how the church had transformed after we were done. Plus at one point, when our neighbor came over to help, he mentioned that he knew a friend who lives right by the church with her daughter who plays in the yard we worked to re-seed all the time and how she'd love this. So that's just one way I got to take a glimpse as to how this would affect the community and it felt so good!” Nelson continued.

Before we did the landscaping for the yard at the church it just really wasn't a very safe environment for kids to play in. There were gravel and rocks everywhere just waiting for a kid to fall and get scraped up from. Plus there were three old cars that had been parked in the exact same spot for over a year! Lastly, there was this big cement block (footer) just jutting out from the middle of the yard, a great tripping hazard if I ever saw one.

We shoveled out a lot of gravel and moved a lot of it into a parking lot right around the corner and filled in some of the holes, we also reseeded the whole yard, and my dad got a pickaxe and was able to get the cement out of the ground.

Also, by the end, two of the cars had finally left and we had the third towed to the edge right by the alley in the hopes that someone decides to take care of it.

We also hope the new look of the landscaping will attract more people to the church. As of now the congregation is made up of about 18 people and most of them are more elderly. The church is on the corner of 7th and Memorial Avenue in Central Williamsport and these changes should last for many years to come, after all fresh new beautiful grass doesn't just disappear overnight!

We also had to reach out to some kind local businesses that generously donated some supplies to our project. We got grass seed from Snyder's Nursery, lots of mulch from Fort Muncy, plenty of shrubs from Lowe's, topsoil from Summer's Landscaping and CDC Excavating helped spread the dirt (thank you all of you guys so much for your generous donations).

Plus, while we were at Snyder's we got to hear a lovely story about another girl's Silver Award project. Apparently a while back a girl chose to do Mary's garden at Our Lady of Lourdes church and Snyder's helped her to do it. If you've ever seen it, it's a beautiful garden and I definitely have a lot more appreciation for it now that I know more about just how it came to be and how much work was put into it.

Megan Gehr:

Riley and I chose to do our project at Central Baptist Church. We beautified the landscaping around the church, pulled weeds from the sidewalks and re-seeded the side parking lot/yard. The yard was the hardest part. There were lots of stones that needed removed before we could cover it with fresh top soil and seed. It took a lot of hours to remove all the stones.

I discovered that I can get frustrated easily during this project. I also learned I liked to shovel the stones and relocate them to another parking lot.

This helped me connect with my local community by giving the church’s youth and neighborhood kids a safe place to play. Before, there were so many stones that if they fell, they could get hurt. We also made the landscaping around the church look better by mulching, planting flowers and shrubs, and removing all the grass from the sidewalks. This helped us all with team building skills.

I learned that when we all worked together, we were able to work more efficiently. We all had jobs to do. And I think it turned out better because we were all able to bring our ideas together.

This project helped us live the Girl scout Promise and Law. Girl Scout Promise – “On my honor, I will try: to serve God and my country, To help people at all times, and to live by the Girl Scout Law. We were able to serve God and our Country and help the community.

The project was at a church and the result gave the community something nice to look at and we created a safe place for kids to play.

Girl Scout Law – “I will do my best to be honest and fair, friendly, and helpful, considerate and caring, courageous and strong, and responsible for what I say and do, and to respect myself and others, respect authority, use resources wisely, make the world a better place, and be a sister to every Girl Scout.”

With this project we were able to live all of these. We were honest and fair with our work and recording the time we spent working. We were friendly, helpful, considerate and caring to each other and the church/community. We all had to be courageous and strong. The stones were heavy. We used our resources wisely. We were able to get most of our supplies through donations and nothing went to waste. I think this project made the world a better place. I am very proud of the work we did and thankful to everyone that helped.

*Correction 6/27/2020 -- Cadette is Megan Gehr from Loyalscok and Troop Leader for Troop 60041 is Tina Marie Kline.