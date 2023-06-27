Williamsport, Pa. — The James V. Brown Library now features a new workstation thanks to the creativity and hard work of one local Girl Scout — and her community ties along the way.

Library patrons can now find the family workstation in the adult computer area of the library located at 19 E. Fourth St, Williamsport.

Girl Scout Sarah Kline, of Troop 60041, Montoursville, designed and built the project as part of her Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouts. Kline saw this type of desk online at other libraries, but noticed that none of the libraries in the Lycoming County Library System had a family workstation.

Kline worked with 15 people to plan, design, and construct the piece. She also partnered with the Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Women in Construction Program and used the college’s Maker Space for assistance with creating the blueprints and the construction process.

“I learned teamwork, leadership and that I needed help when it came to the physical construction,” Kline said, adding that she has more than 85 hours invested in this project. “I saw this need in the community and wanted to help parents or caregivers who may need to use a computer as they apply for jobs but don’t always have childcare.”

Her mother, Tina, said this was a family project that received additional support from the troop. She added that Sarah could purchase materials for the project thanks to proceeds from the troop’s cookie sales over the past few years, and additional fundraising, which totaled nearly $1,000.

“Resilite Sports Products, out of Northumberland, donated the wrestling mat material for the bottom of the station,” Tina Kline said.

The project culminated a busy week for Sarah, as she recently graduated from the Class of 2023 from Montoursville Area High School and then installed the workstation the next day at the library.

“This was a generous project and welcome donation to the library,” said Karen Confer, Facilities, Human Resources and Fleet Director at the Brown Library. “To purchase a workstation like this from a library vendor would have cost $5,500.”

