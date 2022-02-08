Local fire companies merge in Pa.'s first 'Ambulance Alliance'

Trout Run, Pa. -- About twenty years ago, some local firefighters had an idea: join forces to accomplish more in less time. That idea will soon become a reality as three volunteer fire companies representing four separate townships become the "Ambulance Alliance."

A representative of each township--Hepburn, Lycoming, Lewis, and McIntyer--came together to start building the service, explained Dan Hollingsworth, vice chair and board supervisor, Lewis Township, and Captain 16, Trout Run Volunteer Fire Company. The service has the support of state representatives and county commissioners, according to Hollingsworth.

The participating fire companies include Hepburn Township Vol. Fire, Trout Run Vol. Fire, and Ralston Vol. Fire. Company members will operate shifts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., noted Hollingsworth, but the goal is to eventually become a 24-hour service.

Fire companies often struggle with volunteerism, which then makes it difficult to quickly and smoothly respond with ambulances and trucks, according to Hollingsworth. But the community can expect improved operations under this new service.

When staffing is stretched thin, multiple calls roll in, and one station has already deployed -- that is when coordinating with other stations is vital. This new service "takes EMT firefighters that have a rig equipped to do all jobs [to be] there at the time that is needed. That was our biggest push; we needed somebody there to integrate this service."

The benefits go beyond improved response rates. Hollingsworth spoke of a new "mentality," a collaboration between fire companies and townships that has changed the meaning of firefighting--not just the structure.

Now that firefighters from different townships respond to calls together, they share a community.

"It used to be 'this is my area, stay out,' type deal. We completely rewrote the script," said Hollingsworth. "Companionship is the word for this organization."

The "Ambulance Alliance" has received official recognition as a contracted service, but an upcoming public signing will honor this milestone for the community. The public event will take place on February 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Trout Run Vol. Fire Company Social Hall, 241 Route 14, Trout Run.

The event will be an opportunity to encourage volunteerism and provide information to the public, explained Hollingsworth.

"We just need to get off the ground, but this is a huge moment for Lycoming County, and a huge moment for Pennsylvania, as this has never been done before," said Hollingsworth. "Never [before] have fire companies came together and townships came together to build a service like this."