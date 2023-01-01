"Sometimes we take things for granted, and sometimes we are grateful for the little things our community does for others," says the Lycoming County United Way.

For the past five years, the employees at Wegmans have helped a family around Christmas, and are always available to assist whenever asked.

This year, thanks to United Way and their relationship with the Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP) at UPMC, one mom and her kids have food and Christmas gifts.

In addition to working with the United Way and Wegmans on food and gifts, Journey House, a ministry of the New Covenant Church of Christ in Williamsport, also worked with the United Way and NFP to provide the same family a safe place to live.

Local store manager Nick Leeuwen and service manager Daniel Taylor coordinated the collection of gifts purchased by the Wegmans employees based on a list provided by the family.

The gifts were wrapped and delivered to the family in time for Christmas. Food was also provided by the store. "At Wegmans, we take a lot of pride in what we do for our communities, and this was another great opportunity to offer support when it's needed most. From our team at Williamsport, we would like to thank the United Way, Journey House and Nurse Family Partnership for allowing us this opportunity to make a difference in this family's life."

"One of the more rewarding ways for us to mobilize community resources is by connecting our community partners with our business partners like Wegmans," said Ron Frick, President of the local United Way.

"Our Director of Community Impact, JanAnn Todd, was able to not only connect a family in need with Wegmans but also played a role in connecting Journey House with the family to assist with transitional housing," continued Frick.

Anyone interested in helping the work of the Lycoming County United Way can make a year-end gift at www.lcuw.org or by texting LIVEUNITED to 50155. Contributions made to the United Way are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law and make an impact on our community.

For more information on this and other United Way programs, please contact JanAnn Todd.