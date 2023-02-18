Williamsport, Pa. — Karl Fisher's road to coffee success hasn't been a direct path.

Fisher, owner of Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea Co., started out as a youth pastor and worship leader in both State College and Williamsport. Along the way, he became an Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts of America leader, and studied violin performance (BA) at PSU.

He is also a board chair of the Covation Center, which is a non-profit local organization committed to providing coworking space, business coaching, referral assistance and training for small businesses and start-ups.

"During that time in Williamsport, I had an increasing desire to be more present in the community, specifically in downtown," Fisher said.

As for the coffee piece, Fisher said that roasting coffee simply started as a hobby. "In high school I apprenticed in a violin shop that would get coffee deliveries from a local roaster, which was what really started my coffee journey."

Fisher then began exploring different brewing methods for coffee and learned how each method of preparation impacted the final beverage. He said that the next logical step was learning how to roast.

"I first started learning to roast around 2007 on a small popcorn popper, then built a small roaster with a heat gun and bread machine, and then on to a small home roaster from a yard sale that did about four ounces at a time," Fisher said.

Fisher kept moving up to slightly larger home roasters and started selling to local friends until he opened Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea Co. in 2010.

Fisher now works with a mix of specialty coffee importers, coffee-based social enterprises, and direct trade relationships for sourcing their coffee. He knows the coffee producers and has visited their farms.

"Right now we have coffees in from Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Uganda, Yemen, and Zambia," Fisher said. He believes these are some of the best coffees in the world.

Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea Co. has become a nationally award winning coffee bar and roasterie. The business has received the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year (2021) and the PA Wilds Small Business of the Year (2018), and received numerous top three finishes in the Golden Bean North American Coffee Roasters Competition.

This year, Fisher was recognized in the Pennsylvania Business Central's Top 100 People for 2023.

Fisher and his wife Bethany have a love of coffee shops and their historic use as community hubs. They wanted to make that tradition thrive in Williamsport. To achieve that goal, he started a program in 2020 to help local non-profits.

"Community Tap is our primary means to support local non-profit organizations in and around Williamsport, and was started by our friends at the Bullfrog Brewery a few years ago." Fisher said that they create a drink specific to a Community Tap partner and run it for an entire month. From this, Alabaster Coffee directly donates $2 from the sale of every drink to that organization.

"At its best, Community Tap really thrives when an organization has matching partners that may choose to match or exceed that $2 donation per drink, either for the entire month or a particular week or weekend," Fisher said.

The Community Tap is a way for businesses that may not be retail facing to join together in supporting local groups. Some of the past Community Tap recipients include the United Way, James V. Brown Library, Camp Susque, Thrive International Programs, Dwell Orphan Care, Family Promise of Lycoming County, Habitat for Humanity, Hope Enterprises, and the WASD Education Foundation.

Since 2020, Alabaster Coffee has helped generate nearly $150,000 for local non-profits through Community Tap, according to Fisher.

Alabaster Coffee has a space available for private rentals for special events, parties, and bridal showers.

Changes are coming to the business. Alabaster is currently working on an expansion of their coffee roasting operations. According to Fisher, an additional location will house a showroom, coffee education space, retail area, and additional coffee roasting space.

Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea Co. is located at 400 Pine Street in Williamsport. For more information or to order coffee, go to alabastercoffee.com or their Facebook page at facebook.com/alabastercoffee.

