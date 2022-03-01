Lycoming County, Pa. -- A few months ago, before the Christmas season, staff of Dwell Orphan Care received an email from a mom explaining that her daughter decided to make and sell handmade bracelets to raise money for a cause.

Dwell Orphan Care was the cause eight-year-old Daphne had in mind.

"For her [Daphne], it was more about how she can support children that don't have as much as she has, that are less fortunate," said Melissa Buck, Daphne's mother.

Dwell also stood out to Melissa, as she is the sister of two adopted siblings. She also appreciated the chance to serve local needs. "I'm trying to keep it more community oriented versus like a larger nonprofit," said Melissa, who was looking for a way to reach "kids and families that could could benefit close to home."

Daphne collected over $200 by selling her bracelets. Mom and daughter knew where they wanted to donate, but they weren't sure how to best make an impact— until Dwell suggested care packages.

Some time later, Melissa and Daphne arrived at Dwell with carefully and thoughtfully curated care packages in tow. Daphne bought what she imagined kids her age would want.

The delivery of the care packages left Dwell staff "in shock and weepy," said one staff member, Jennifer Rarig. Melissa described Daphne's experience as feeling "like she was at home, like she belonged there."

"She asked excellent questions and made such thoughtful statements like, 'what is trauma?' And 'I know it’s hard to talk about feelings. I hope all of them have people they can share their feelings with,'" said Rarig.

"We are witness to a lot of sweet kids and sweet moments like these because of the work we do at Dwell and the community heart for it," Rarig continued. "But wow, Daphne will be one we will never forget."

If Daphne left such a strong mark on Dwell, she is bound to do more good for the community. In fact, Melissa said Daphne is committed to continuing community service. "Even after she made her donation, she was so ready to hit the ground running with what's next."