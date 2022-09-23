Toyota car dealerships across the country are partnering with an educational access non-profit—Kids In Need Foundation (KINF)—to ensure students have the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.

Nearly 40 dealerships have committed to $10,000 donations in their community.

One local dealership, Ciocca Toyota of Williamsport, will provide support for students across the nation, including local students of Jersey Shore Elementary.

Ciocca Dealerships has a commitment to giving and supporting the communities in which the company does business. The organization’s philosophy over the 40 years of business operation has been to support the communities that have allowed the company to expand to 40 dealerships and 25 brands.

Some community organizations supported by the company include Toys for Tots, Auto Dealers CARing for Kids Driving Away the Cold Coat Giveaway, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Philabundance, Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, Atlantic County Animal Shelter, Community Foodbank of New Jersey, and many other organizations.

From Aug. 1-31, 2022, Toyota donated $3.00 to KINF for every oil change using Genuine Toyota Motor Oil with a tire rotation at participating Toyota Service Centers.

Toyota is also promoting equity in education through an additional fundraiser during the month from customers who would like to contribute more. Donations are collected via the nonprofit's website.

“We are thrilled to partner with Toyota on this initiative, knowing that so many students across the country will start the year with the supplies they need to learn,” said Corey Gordon, CEO of KINF.

“Not only does this ease the burden on teachers to provide supplies in under-resourced schools, but it also generates greater awareness to the general public of the need for equitable learning environments in our underserved communities across the country.”

From Boston to Charlotte to Los Angeles to Portland, tens of thousands of students will receive a new backpack full of essential school supplies through KINF’s Supply A Student program.

