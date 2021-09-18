Lycoming College and Lock Haven honored 9/11 in different ways, but their actions were all to preserve the memory of those lost.

Lycoming College partnered with the non-profit organization, 9/11 Day, to help shift the focus from tragedy to doing good. More than 75 students, plus faculty and staff from Lycoming College, volunteered 223 hours at 11 organizations around Williamsport.

Volunteer locations included:

Sojourner Truth Ministries

Dwell Orphan Care

Thrive International

Williamsport Department of Recreation

Transitional Living Centers

ASPCA

Central PA Foodbank

New Covenant United Church of Christ

Christ Episcopal Church

Step Inc.

Factory Works

At Lock Haven University, the LHU Student Veteran Alliance (SVA) organized the placing of 2,996 flags on the lawn of the Poorman Commons, representing each of the victims who lost their lives during the attacks.

At 8:45 a.m., the SVA began their ceremony at the amphitheater, with the singing of the National Anthem performed by LHU student, Sydney Schramm, followed by SVA members Schramm, Casey Hibbard and Shannen Roy, recalling the events of that day.

At 9:01 a.m., the Fredericks Family Carillon chimed 20 times to represent the years that have passed since the attacks. The LHU community participated in a campus-wide moment of silence at 9:03 a.m., the time of the second terror strike on the World Trade Center.