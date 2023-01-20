Lock Haven, Pa. — A longtime local coach in the Lock Haven area is moving on to college coaching, taking on a position as head coach of the women's tennis team.

A Lock Haven native and former Central Mountain high school coach, Pete Wert will start coaching the Bald Eagles in the upcoming spring season and moving forward.

“We are excited to welcome coach Pete Wert to The Haven family,” said Bashar W. Hanna, president. “His experience and dedication to coaching tennis, along with strong local ties, will help make an impact on the women’s tennis program. I’m looking forward to seeing our student-athletes succeed under his leadership.”

“I am excited that Pete will be joining the Lock Haven athletic department as our new head women’s tennis coach,” said Lock Haven University Director of Athletics, Dr. Tom Gioglio. “His previous coaching experience, knowledge, and familiarity with Pennsylvania will have an immediate positive impact with recruiting and the student-athlete experience. I am confident that the success of the team will be enhanced.”

Wert earned his bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education at The Haven in 1989.

Since August 2008, Wert, a local middle school teacher, has served as the head girls tennis coach at nearby Central Mountain (Mill Hall, Pa.) and in 2010, he took over as head coach of the boys high school program at Central Mountain.

“I am very excited to move to the collegiate level to coach tennis and I look forward to helping continue the building process of the Lock Haven women's tennis program,” said Coach Wert. “The team had an excellent fall season and has been improving since its return just a few years ago. We have a great group of girls already, and I will be trying to add to that in the future.”

Just last May, Wert guided Central Mountain’s David Lindsay to gold at the PIAA Boys Tennis State Championship in what proved to be a historic event as Lindsay became the first Wildcat in history to capture a state title in boys tennis. Recently, Coach Wert guided Lindsay to a pair of district championships.

During his time coaching tennis at the high school level, Wert led his team to an impressive 13 league titles.

