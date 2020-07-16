Williamsport, Pa. -- Christians of Lycoming County and surrounding areas are invited to Brandon Park in Williamsport to practice peaceful prayers and praise anytime between 9 a.m. and sunset on July 16, 17, and 19.

The prayers and praise are being organized as an alternative event to the Neo-Nazi Rally which had originally been planned to be held at the park on Saturday, July 18.

According to city police and representatives from the National Socialist Movement, that rally will not be held at Brandon Park on Saturday.

“I have instructed all NSM members and supporters to be in Ulysses on July 17 and 18 for a gathering on private property,” Burt Colucci, commander of the movement told On the PULSE earlier this week.

Related reading: Neo-Nazi rally has moved from Williamsport; police still on alert

Those wishing to participate in the peaceful prayers and praise are encouraged to visit the park as individuals or in groups no larger than 15 people.

Suggestions for "Praying and Praising" include:

Do it alone or with a group of praying friends, but no more than 15 people.

Bring any source of gospel music using headphones, speaker, radio, smart phones, etc.

Pray and praise while walking throughout the park.

Walk or drive through the park and pause at designated locations to pray and/or praise.

The Williamsport Recreation Department stated that the public is always welcome to the community parks indicating that the only guideline during this pandemic is for groups to be 15 or less.

Questions about the park guidelines can be directed to Kayla Drummond, head of the Recreation Department, at 570-327-7566.