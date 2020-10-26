Williamsport, Pa-This Wednesday, October 28th local downtown businesses will be handing out candy to trick or treaters dressed in costume. The Williamsport Business Association is hosting “Downtown Trick or Treat” from 4-6 PM. COVID CDC guidelines will be followed. The local businesses participating are as follows:
Wine & Design
The Bar on Market
The Hatchet House
Patinaz
Ozzie and Mae’s 36 West Fourth
Galina’s Boutique
Vinnie’s Italian Eatery
Esthetics by Reagan
Lycoming Arts
Le Chocolat
Genetti Hotel & Suites
Community Arts Center
The Bullfrog Brewery
First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania
The Brickyard Restaurant and Ale House
Sprinkled Sweet
Barrel 135
Williamsport Escapes
Hampton Inn by Hilton Williamsport Downtown
Old Corner Hotel
Law office of Christina Robidoux @ 321 Pine Street
Little Jets Boutique
Good Habits Williamsport
Gustonian Gifts
The Otto Bookstore
The Amber Rose Bridal
Kinley Jewelers
The Glaze to be
