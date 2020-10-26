Williamsport, Pa-This Wednesday, October 28th local downtown businesses will be handing out candy to trick or treaters dressed in costume. The Williamsport Business Association is hosting “Downtown Trick or Treat” from 4-6 PM. COVID CDC guidelines will be followed. The local businesses participating are as follows:

Wine & Design

The Bar on Market

The Hatchet House

Patinaz

Ozzie and Mae’s 36 West Fourth

Galina’s Boutique

Vinnie’s Italian Eatery

Esthetics by Reagan

Lycoming Arts

Le Chocolat

Genetti Hotel & Suites

Community Arts Center

The Bullfrog Brewery

First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania

The Brickyard Restaurant and Ale House

Sprinkled Sweet

Barrel 135

Williamsport Escapes

Hampton Inn by Hilton Williamsport Downtown

Old Corner Hotel

Law office of Christina Robidoux @ 321 Pine Street

Little Jets Boutique

Good Habits Williamsport

Gustonian Gifts

The Otto Bookstore

The Amber Rose Bridal

Kinley Jewelers

The Glaze to be

