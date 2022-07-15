Williamsport, Pa. — Labels by Pulizzi, a local commercial printer, teamed up with their neighbors on Wahoo Drive, The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, to host a volunteer day where Labels employees work to pack 400 boxes in a day for the food banks elderly program.

Labels owners, Williamsport Councilmember Vince Pulizzi and his wife Selina Pulizzi, both said they wanted to put on this event because they saw the economic struggles that a lot of families were dealing with and wanted to help.

“There’s a lot going on in the economy right now; there’s a lot of people in need,” Selina said. “And the food bank, they’re our neighbors. So, why not help?”

Vince added that the conversation between the food bank and the Pulizzi’s started when the food bank introduced themselves and opened lines of communication.

“We were talking back and forth about the hardships that communities all over the country and all over the world are facing right now just trying to pay for normal everyday things,” Vince said.

The Labels staff of 28 employees were split into two groups—a morning and an afternoon group—that would each be responsible for packing 200 boxes each.

The group with the fewest number of errors while packing would then receive tickets to a Williamsport Crosscutters game and a $20 voucher to be spent at the stadium.

All packages must meet specific requirements, as the food bank is a federal program. Conditions include no dented can, no cans with missing labels, and each package must weigh 31-pounds. As required by the federal government, all cans being distributed must also be accounted for.

Vince said that the labels staff were “excited about coming over” to the food bank and helping.

The Pulizzi’s also hosted a cookout at lunchtime for both staffs to be able to get to know each other. They had games of cornhole and a Weber Grill representative volunteering their time at the grill.

Travis Berg, the food banks director of the Northern Tier, said this was a great way to introduce the staffs.

“We thought [the event] was an amazing idea, that we could meet our neighbors and still get engaged with the community,” Berg said. “It’s like a little meet and greet to meet our neighbors, since we didn’t really have a meet and greet during the pandemic.”

The Williamsport branch of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank supplies food to over a thousand partner agencies across the 13 counties they cover. Twenty-two of those partners are located within the Northern Tier. The food bank serves over 152,000 people between the two Healthy Food Hubs, located in Harrisburg and Williamsport.

Those interested in volunteering at the food bank can do so here.

