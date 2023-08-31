Wellsboro, Pa. — Area bookstore, From My Shelf Books & Gifts, is putting on a fundraiser for an animal rescue organization based in Millerton.

Every purchase of an animal picture book in September will go toward at-risk cats at Hobo's Home animal shelter and pet adoption center.

The fundraiser begins this Friday, Sept. 1 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 30 at From My Shelf Books & Gifts, 7 East Avenue in Wellsboro. During the month, the bookstore will donate $2 to Hobo's Home for each animal picture book purchased.

Describing the collaboration and the role of bookstore owner Kevin Coolidge, the founder of Hobo's Home, Jesse Nice, said: “From My Shelf is great to work with toward a common goal and is very good at advocating for animals. We appreciate Kevin's generosity and his compassion for cats."

Nice founded the organization in 2020.

Coolidge wrote four of the five animal picture books involved in the fundraiser: “Hobo Finds a Home,” “Huck & Finn, Bookstore Cats,” “Molly, the Dog with Diabetes,” and “Rebecca, White House Raccoon.” They are children's books but would make a good gift for animal lovers of any age.

Stephanie "Stubby" Webb of Iowa wrote and illustrated the fifth, “Lucas, Service Dog," published by From My Shelf Books Press. Written from the point of view of Lucas, her real life service dog, Webb explores a typical day in her and her dog's life.

“Hobo Finds a Home” is the first picture book Coolidge wrote and published and is still popular with children today. It's the story of how Hobo left the farm, had adventures and found a forever home. "Hobo was our bookstore cat from 2006 to 2014," said Coolidge. "After he passed away, we adopted Huck and Finn."

“As a rescue, our mission is to home and re-home at-risk cats as well as provide TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) and spay and neuter assistance as funding allows," Jesse Nice said.

“Hobo's Home, Inc. is 100 percent volunteer-run so any donations go directly to the care of homeless cats and allow us to take in more. We are a foster-based organization, meaning our volunteers foster cats and kittens in their own homes,” Nice said.

“Since starting Hobo's Home in 2020, 137 cats have been adopted,” Nice said.

“Kevin, owner of My Shelf Books contacted me soon after I had started Hobo's Home. It turned out that he too had an orange tabby cat named Hobo that was super close to his heart. That is something that he and I have in common,” Nice said. “Kevin told me about his Hobo and the book he had written about him," she said.

“That’s when I first got the idea to do a fundraiser with ‘Hobo Finds a Home’ as well as other children's books about animals that Kevin had written. I like to do fundraisers that support local businesses and people whenever possible. It helps us and it helps the local folks as well," Nice said.

"In 2022, we did the fundraiser for the first time and it was very successful. Kevin generously donated $2 to our rescue from each book sold," Nice said.

People can purchase the books online through wellsborobookstore.com or kevincoolidge.org or in person at From My Shelf Books in Wellsboro. Call 570-724-5793 for more information.

Learn more about Hobo's Home at http://www.facebook.com/HobosHomePA, visit the online store at https://www.bonfire.com/store/hobos-home-online-store/ or search Petfinder for available pets they have up for adoption.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +2 Decision delayed on future of Williamsport's City Hall