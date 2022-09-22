Williamsport, Pa. — The act of walking is more than a physical exercise. Explore the depth of experiences walking provides through a book review program at the James V. Brown Library.

Put on by the Friends of the James V. Brown Library, the Oct. 7 program will feature Mark Noe, a former English professor at Penn College.

Noe will talk about a number of books on walking. His selections range from broad surveys to volumes on specific trails, memorable hikes, religious treks, and pleasant walks, with even a bit of fiction added for good measure.

His primary text will be Rebecca Solnit’s Wanderlust, a 2000 publication fundamental to any discussion of the topic. The book is a work of philosophy, of theory, of experience, of example, of history. More recent writers typically cite her study as foundational.

A second broad survey is The Lost Art of Walking by Geoff Nicholson, published in 2008.

The Appalachian Trail, a popular writing topic of recent decades, will get plenty of coverage, thanks to several books devoted to it. But so will other trails, mostly in the United States and Europe. Some commentary will focus on walking religious routes, some on treks through what would soon be war zones.

While hardly a great walker himself, Noe has done his share of shorter treks, including more than a few Volksmarches during several years in Europe.

In addition to retired Professor of English, Noe is a retired military intelligence officer, having spent nearly 25 years on active duty. Noe holds an undergraduate degree from Bradley University (BA), a master's from Sangamon State University (MA), and a doctorate from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

The review begins at 12:15 p.m. in the Lowry Room of the Welch Family Wing of the James V. Brown Library with a Q&A from 12:45 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Reservations are required due to space considerations.

Please call the library at 570-326-0536 or use the library’s online reservation calendar (calendar.jvbrown.edu) before 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Parking is available in the public lot off Market Street, adjacent to the Welch Wing.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Crumbling floodwall to be fixed in Sunbury