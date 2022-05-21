Reprinted from First News Now

Local Wellsboro-based author, Kevin Coolidge, is known for his children's books, and one of those works was recently recognized by Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation.

Coolidge is best known for his series chronicling the Totally Ninja Raccoons and their adventures. However, Kevin has written other children's books dealing with actual true stories focused on pets.

One such nonfiction book, "Rebecca, White House Raccoon," was released by Coolidge in January 2021.

The true story captures the experience of a unique presidential pet—a raccoon!—living at the White House under President Calvin Coolidge and First Lady Grace Coolidge.

According to Coolidge, he was doing research in 2015 for his first book of the "Totally Ninja Raccoon" series when he came across information that U.S. President Calvin Coolidge and First Lady Grace Coolidge were living with a pet raccoon.

Coolidge noted that everything written in the book is true, even about Rebecca going on vacation with the President and First Lady in South Dakota.

This unique children's book by Kevin Coolidge was recently added to the online store of the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation. Kevin Coolidge was delighted to learn that his book is now available for readers to purchase when they visit the Coolidge Presidential Foundation's online website.

