Williamsport, Pa. — National recording stars and local talents will be coming together this fall for LIVE UNITED in Music III at the Community Arts Center.

The event, which benefits the Lycoming County United Way, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 7. Don’t miss a chance to see recording artists and local talent Morgan Myles, Dylan Rockoff and Beane with special guest appearances by Dave Brumbaugh, Loni Gamble, Mike Caschera, Miss Pennsylvania Miranda Moore and local father and daughter duo, Kopper & Kash performing our national anthem. The show is again being produced by Mr. Walt Straiton and emceed by Gary Chrisman.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 570-326-2424. Limited seats are available and there are no holds. All proceeds will benefit the Lycoming County United Way and the 36 human service programs they support. This signature event is part of LIVE UNITED month and an event to showcase the Lycoming County United Way and the community as a whole. This year’s lineup features all local talent and a few surprises as well.

Morgan Myles Morgan Myles is not shy about the path it took to get here – here being a recent third place finish on NBC’s "The Voice," more than 30 million views on YouTube, and an extraordinary standing ovation at her Grand Ole Opry debut. To call her a rising star wouldn’t be wrong, but it wouldn’t be the full story. Morgan Myles, the Nashville powerhouse with a five-octave range that shifts easily from sultry-sweet to Janis Joplin cold steel and rasp, is not just another country singer. She’s an artist, a truth teller, a real life woman of experience and grace who channels into her songs all the pain, triumph, love, sweat, and tears that it took to break free of the box the world kept trying to put her in.

“It took me 17 years to get to the Opry. And I’m not ashamed of the fact that it was hard. I’m not afraid to tell the backside of what went into, now, being grateful,” says Myles. “Because the truth is, when you see somebody that’s done the work to figure out who she is as an artist, there’s a whole new level of authenticity and respect there. And that’s a huge part of how I connect with an audience.”

A multi-instrumentalist and prolific touring artist, she’s opened for country stars as big as Luke Bryan, Jake Owen, and Kane Brown, clocking over 100 shows a year across the United States. Her previous releases – including her 2020 debut LP Therapy, produced by Jason Mater and Cory Crowder (Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line) – have garnered attention from Billboard, American Songwriter, Rolling Stone, and CMT.

Her first release for KZZ Music/Blue Élan Records, “Vertigo,” is due Aug. 8, with plenty more music in the weeks to come, all culminating in a new LP in 2024.

Dylan Rockoff In January of 2020, Pennsylvania-born singer/songwriter, Dylan Rockoff, released the album "Semicolon & Parentheses," and surprisingly found himself stuck between Selena Gomez and Harry Styles at #2 on the iTunes Pop Chart. The album went on to garner millions of streams, and peaked at #29 on Billboard’s “New Artist Albums Chart."

The now Nashville “Pop-Hop-Singer-Songwriter” first found success with the release of his debut single "Feeling Fine.” The song was featured on NBC’s "The Today Show," and later aired on Train's SiriusXM special, Train Tracks.

His follow up EP, "These Old Streets," peaked at #8 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter chart and attracted more than 6 million global streams. Rockoff later opened for Bon Jovi at Madison Square Garden, and played sold out headline dates across the U.S. Beane Brennan “Beane” Hepler hit the national stage as a contestant on "American Idol," Season 19 in 2021, finishing in the show’s top 12 contestants. His duet of “Angel” by Robbie Williams with Josh Groban received great applause and accolades.

A graduate of Loyalsock Township High School and the prestigious Berklee College of Music, Beane is a self-described R&B singer/songwriter, preferring to tackle all aspects of artistry head- on, including design, promotion and management. In 2017, Brennan released his first solo project, the "Human Beane." Miranda Moore A native of Harrisburg, Moore is an environmental engineer, sustainability professional, accomplished clarinet player, and Miss Pennsylvania 2023. Moore graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Georgia in 2021. While there, Moore was a member of the Red Coat Band. She is currently enrolled in the Social Impact Strategy certificate program at the University of Pennsylvania. Moore is employed with UGI Utilities as an environmental engineer. Moore will represent Pennsylvania at the Miss America Competition in January 2024. Dave Brumbaugh Dave Brumbaugh is the executive director of the Uptown Music Collective, a music school that has been serving northeastern and central Pennsylvania with music, youth and education for over 20 years. Together, the Uptown Music Collective forms a powerful and inspired community committed to connecting people with music. In addition to his role at the chief executive officer at Uptown, Brumbaugh is also an accomplished musician with a love for teaching intermediate and advanced guitar students. He also teaches beginner guitar and other instruments when time allows. Brumbaugh is a graduate of the Berklee College of Music and has studied music and the guitar for over 40 years. Kopper and Kash Kopper and Kash is an up-and-coming country trio band that includes sisters Mia and Ava Pennycoff, along with their father, Jeff Pennycoff. They share their love of country music with the mission to share positivity and inspiration with others. Some of their prior releases such as, “The Best I Can” and their second most recent single, “Bars and Churches,” showcases the group's nod to country music storytelling in a way that connects with their fans and followers. On May 26, 2023 Kopper and Kash released their new single, "Dance, Sing, Live and Love." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms. Lonnie Gamble Philadelphia-born Loni Gamble has lived a diverse musical career. Heavily influenced by his older brother Gary while growing up in Philly, his musical roots lie in R&B. Gamble formally began his musical career as a guitar player for the Grammy-nominated Stylistics. Later, as a solo artist, his hit single “Could It Be Love” made the Top 40 dance lists in seven countries in Europe and Canada. After taking a 17-year break from his passion of making music, Loni returned to his song-writing roots in 2019, authoring “It’s All About the 3-Steps Baby”, a dynamic group dance creation that was well-received in the USA as well as throughout the world. (Check it out on YouTube!) Today, Gamble is leading the resurgence of the Community Alliance for Progressive Positive Action (CAPPA), a nonprofit award-winning organization that has served the Williamsport are since 2004 with innovative youth programs. As the founder and director of CAPPA’s Young Gentlemen Performing Arts and Life Skills Project, he supervises a program that provides meaningful and hands-on experiences and opportunities to young males through music and the performing arts. Mike Caschera Mike Caschera is a lifelong resident of Lycoming County, having left his mark throughout the country as a singer, saxophonist, and multi-percussionist. A 1970 South Williamsport High School graduate, Caschera got his start at the age of 13 performing with his older brother and long-time local band leader Tony Caschera, playing with both the “Bel Airs” followed by “TC and the VIPs.” Perhaps best known for his touring days with “Spiral Staircase” and their #1 hit song “I Loved You More Today Than Yesterday,” Caschera logged many miles in both the U.S. and Canada before returning to Billtown. Caschera frequently appeared with “Prince Charles and the Royal Tones” and was the driving creative force in creating the band “Magique,” a mainstay in the Williamsport club scene in the late 70s and early ’80s. Caschera and his wife Karen also opened and ran the “Studio of the Performing Arts” in South Williamsport from 1989 through 2021. A driving force leading to the creation of the famous “Chrisman Show Live” (1990-2001). Caschera currently appears in the appropriately-named band “The Family Ties," performing alongside his two sons Mike Caschera III and Gino Caschera. Together with Joe Marchese, they perform primarily original music along with time-honored contemporary classics in the greater Northcentral Pa. region. Walt Straiton LIVE UNITED in Music’s Executive Producer Walt Straiton has enjoyed a blended career combining education, business, entertainment, and professional performance, and serves as director of Academic and Institutional Partnerships with MusicFirst. Straition enjoyed a 26-year tenure serving as Director of Orchestras at Williamsport Area High School, while also serving on the orchestral conducting staff of both Messiah University and Penn State. During his tenure in WASD, Straiton was one of four teachers in the nation honored to receive a coveted John F. Kennedy Center Fellowship for Teachers in the Arts. He also appeared as a finalist for “Teacher of the Year” in the nationally televised Walt Disney Corporation’s “American Teacher Awards, as well as being recognized by both the Lycoming Brotherhood USA and the Williamsport/Lycoming Foundation (now First Community Partnership of Pennsylvania) for his outstanding contributions to education in our region. In addition to having led the LIVE UNITED in Music “Pops” Orchestra for the first two LUM events, recent professional conducting appearances include performances with the Hawaii Symphony, Portland (ME) Symphony, and the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestras.

