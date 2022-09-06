Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bloomsburg University will host a discussion on climate change feature local advocates and educators.

The Institute for Culture and Society (ICS) of Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg is sponsoring the discussion, "ICS Explores Climate Change," on Wednesday, Sept. 14. at 7 p.m. in the McCormick Center, room 1303.

The event is free and open to the public.

The presentation features local climate advocates, Jon Clark, who is the Appalachian regional coordinator for the Citizens' Climate Lobby, and Andrew Stuhl, associate professor and chair of the environmental studies and sciences department at Bucknell University, where he also serves as a leader with the Sunrise Movement.

This interactive panel discussion with these two climate leaders will reflect on the challenges of climate change, the different approaches their groups have adopted for advocating change, recent legislative successes, and the future of climate advocacy in a changing world.

