As the Williamsport community gears up to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball® World Series this August, Little League® International has teamed up with four local high school art departments to give the iconic LLWS Letters a revamped look.

Typically located just behind the home plate area of Volunteer Stadium each August, the LLWS Letters have become a favorite photo spot on the Williamsport complex during the Little League Baseball World Series.

With this opportunity, the local art students at each of the four high schools will have the opportunity to display their creative skills and be an integral part of the 75th Anniversary celebration.

The four participating schools are Montgomery Area High School, Montoursville Area High School, South Williamsport Area Junior/Senior High School, and Williamsport Area High School.

The schools were chosen based on their proximity to the Little League International Complex and ability to assist in this endeavor. As part of the project, each of the four schools will be assigned a specific letter with a specific theme that represents a key area within the Little League program:

• L – Little League Baseball (Williamsport)

Celebrating the baseball program and World Series complex in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania

• L – Little League Softball (South Williamsport)

Showcasing the softball program, its new World Series home in Greenville, North Carolina, and the overall Girls with Game Initiative

• W – Worldwide (Montgomery)

Representing the global reach of the Little League program and efforts to grow the game

• S – Service (Montoursville)

To be completed by the end of May, the redesigned letters will be put back on display in their home behind Volunteer Stadium just in time for the 28th Little League International Congress in June. They will remain there through the 75th Little League Baseball World Series, Aug. 17-29, 2022.



