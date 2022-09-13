These moments matter more than any trophy. No matter what their age, being a part of the Little League program is all about having fun and these four kids at Danville Little League enjoyed every moment of their time at practice while waiting their turn to play catch with their coach.
Leave a legacy of time spent together. Having a child in the Little League program is more than just a great experience for a child, it is a chance to spend that precious time with family. This father and assistant coach make the most of his time on and off the Little League field, proving the importance of what it means to be a Little League volunteer.
These are the moments that go down in record books. Being a good sport is just as important on the field as it is off the field. Even something as small as a celebratory high five before your opponent’s first at bat can make the world of difference in someone else’s life.
South Williamsport, PA. — Launched on the 83rd anniversary of the first Little League game on June 6, the 2022 Little League Photo Contest gave players, parents, and fans the opportunity to celebrate the 2022 Little League season through their own photos.
After receiving nearly 2,900 submissions during that time, more than doubling the 2021 entrants of 1,300, Little League International’s staff was able to narrow down the photo submissions to the Top 20 before calling on a group of select professional photographers and content creators who have covered the Little League World Series to help narrow down the field to the Top Three selections.
