South Williamsport, PA. — Launched on the 83rd anniversary of the first Little League game on June 6, the 2022 Little League Photo Contest gave players, parents, and fans the opportunity to celebrate the 2022 Little League season through their own photos.

After receiving nearly 2,900 submissions during that time, more than doubling the 2021 entrants of 1,300, Little League International’s staff was able to narrow down the photo submissions to the Top 20 before calling on a group of select professional photographers and content creators who have covered the Little League World Series to help narrow down the field to the Top Three selections.

