Area little leaguers who celebrate postgame at Dairy Queen will now have a chance to win tickets to an MLB game for their team.

The “Postgame Celebration at DQ Photo Contest" involves taking a picture at an area DQ location and posting it to social media. The offer applies to all local DQ locations. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

“We are grateful to begin our partnership with the DQ brand, which has such amazing synergy with Little League and the postgame celebration,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “This season, DQ locations will be creating extra special memories for Little Leaguers and their families, celebrating all the memories of the experience, regardless of wins and losses.”

Submissions can be made to Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by using #PostGameAtDQContest or by posting a photo as a comment on one of the contest promotional posts on Little League’s Facebook page before May 31, 2023. There is a limit of one entry per person.

For all the official rules and information regarding the Postgame Celebration at DQ Photo Contest, visit LittleLeague.org/DQContestRules.

The contest starts 12 a.m. ET on May 15, 2023, and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on May 31, 2023. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia who are of legal age of majority.

Players wearing their Little League uniforms to their local DQ restaurant can receive a $1 small cone from May 1 through July 31, 2023.

