South Williamsport, Pa – A Shippensburg University graduate has been named the Little League International Senior Executive of People and Culture.

Mireille S. Cottle , who previously worked as an executive for the Marriot International, will begin today, the Little League announced last week.

“On behalf of the entire Little League International Staff and our Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Mireille to our team and am looking forward to the insight, expertise, and guidance she will provide to our entire staff and the more than one million volunteers that serve our organization,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “I am confident that Mireille will help us to find innovative ways to enhance the Little League experience for our staff and the millions of players and volunteers in communities all around the world.”

Cottle joins the Little League team after most recently serving as the Vice President of Human Resources for StoneRidge Retirement Living Communities in Myerstown, Pennsylvania.

In that role, Ms. Cottle helped steer the recruitment effort of the organization in collaboration with the Director of Human Resources and Human Resources Recruiting Specialist, as well as led the creation and implementation of talent development strategy to improve retention and reduce turnover.

Prior to her time at StoneRidge, Ms. Cottle spent more than 21 years in executive leadership at Marriott International, including serving as Vice President of Human Resources and Talent Management (The Americas), Vice President of Learning Delivery (The Americas), and an Area Director of Marriott Select Brands in the Mid-Atlantic and Eastern Regions.

“I am beyond excited to work with my H.R. team, senior leaders, and all my Little League teammates as we work to take the organization into the next 80 years of serving the youth from all around the world,” Cottle said. “The experience that people receive within the Little League program, whether as a player, volunteer, or staff member, continues to be unlike any other organization and I am thrilled to be able to provide my insight and perspective as we continue to find ways to improve those experiences and write the next chapter in the Little League story.”

During her 21-year career with Marriott, Ms. Cottle’s accomplishments have included introducing and executing a development program for women and minorities, restructuring university relations and recruiting team to enhance college hires. She also increased the overall learning processes for all Marriott hotels, and directed the eastern region diversity and inclusion council for more than five years while creating engagement opportunities for entry- and director-level managers.

Cottle has also been a member of the Junior Achievement of Central Pennsylvania since 2012, Chairperson for Eastern Region Diversity and Inclusion Council (2010-13), a two-time Awards of Excellence nominee, and served as the Co-emcee at the 2013 Residence Inn by Marriott GM Conference among a multitude of other accolades and accomplishments.